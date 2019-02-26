IAF strikes terror camps in Pakistan: What has happened so far?

Indian Air Force carried out air strikes and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control in Pakistan on Tuesday. India's Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale confirmed the attacks saying India had struck the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot.

"JeM training camps have been active in Pakistan for a long time now. India struck the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot today. The strikes specifically targeted the camp of JeM and made sure that there are no civilian casualties. Strikes happened only a short while ago, we are waiting for more details," said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Here are the latest developments:

As many as 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it,12 days after the ghastly terror attack of Pulwama. The strike involved a low-fly run by the Indian Air Force's fighters.

The 20-21 minute operation began at 3.30 am; 1,000 kgs bombs were dropped on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC). Alpha 3 control rooms of the Jaish-e-Mohammed were also destroyed in the operation. The reported strike destroyed terror camps of JeM across Balakot, Chakothi, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan.

The strike at Balakot, which is 24 kilometers northwest of Muzaffarabad, took place between 3:45 am and 3:53 am. Strike at Muzaffarabad took place between 3:48 am and 3:55 am and the strike at Chakoti took place between 3:58 am and 4:04 am.

The locations hit in this strike were joint training camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor alleged that the Indian Air Force had violated the LoC. Pakistan has also claimed no casualties in the attack.

The Indian Air Force targeted Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) hideout in Balakot sector with laser-guided bombs.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting in Delhi at his residence with top officials of the government such as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and others.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval briefed the Prime Minister on the air strikes in the meeting.

The Indian Air Force has put on high alert all air defense systems along the international border and LoC to respond to any possible action by Pakistan Air Force.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, ministers in the government and other political leaders of India have praised the strikes and applauded the Air Force's move to attack terror camps in PoK.

