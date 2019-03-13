Pakistan Air Force jets detected close to LoC, Indian air defence systems on high alert

Indian air defence systems reportedly detected Pakistan Air Force jets near Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Radars on Indian side picked up two fighter jets going supersonic over Pakistan occupied Kashmir just 10 kilometers from the LoC in Poonch sector last night, reports suggest.

Loud bangs were heard in Poonch on Tuesday night due to sonic booms from the fighter jets, according to sources. Indian air defences systems have been put on high alert after the incident.

Tensions have been high on India-Pakistan border after Indian Air Force conducted air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed training camps in Pakistan's Balakot last month. Pakistan Air Force jets had violated Indian airspace in retaliation, targeting military establishments on the Indian side.

The three wings of Indian defence forces - Army, Air Force and Navy - have been in a heightened state of preparedness over the past few weeks. The Centre recently cleared a project to build hardened shelters for Indian Air Force fighter jets at locations close to the Pakistan and China borders. Around 110 missile-proof shelters will be built at forward bases where the Indian Air Force could station its frontline jets without the fear of damage from bombs and missiles.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force is also running tests to equip its Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets with Israeli SPICE-2000 guided bombs to increase its firepower. These bombs were dropped by Mirage 2000 fighter jets during their raids on terror camps in Balakot.