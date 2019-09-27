PM Narendra Modi UNGA Speech Live: 'India to crack down on single-use plastic'

PM Narendra Modi UNGA Speech Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly on Friday. His Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will take the stage after him. Both leaders are addressing the congregation of global leaders at a time when New Delhi and Islamabad are at loggerheads over abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Narendra Modi's speech at the UN General Assembly will reportedly focus on efforts against terrorism. The Prime Minister is also likely to mention the efforts taken by his government for the sake of development, peace and security. While Imran Khan is expected to dedicate a substantial portion of his address to Kashmir, PM Modi will not mention Pakistan at all, reports suggest.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan has been trying to escalate the Kashmir issue to a global platform. India, on the other hand, has maintained the stance that Kashmir is its 'internal issue'.

After his address, PM Modi will meet Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the sidelines of UNGA. After an informal meeting with the Indian community, he will leave for Frankfurt.

7:49 pm: None of us have the option to remain limited to our boundaries, says PM Modi.

7:48 pm: A world divided on terrorism is in contravention of principles that UN was founded on, says PM Modi.

7:45 pm: India has contributed very less in global warming, but we are the forefront of trying to solve this issue, says PM Modi.

7:39 pm: I am glad to tell this assembly that even today we are conducting a major initiative to eradicate single-use plastic, said PM Modi.

7:38 pm: When a developing nation conducts the biggest financial inclusion scheme, then it inculcates hopes in the hearts of the poor around the world, said PM Modi on Mudra scheme.

7:34 pm: "Namaskar," PM Narendra Modi begins his address at 74th session of UN General Assembly.

7:30 pm: "Backstage on the world stage," tweets Syed Akbaruddin, India's Ambassador & Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

7:26 pm: PMO tweets before PM Modi's UNGA speech: "All set for the UN General Assembly session!"

7:20 pm: PM Narendra Modi is expected to begin his address at the United Nations General Assembly by 7:30 pm IST.

7:08 pm: Prime ministers of India and Pakistan will take the stage at UN General Assembly at a time when tensions are running high between the two countries. While Pakistan PM Imran Khan is expected to dedicate a substantial part of his speech to the Kashmir issue, PM Narendra Modi will most likely focus on development, peace and security, with no mention of Pakistan in his address, reports suggest.

7:06 pm: Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan will also speak before the United General Assembly today, where he will most likely raise the issue of Kashmir.

7:06 pm: PM Narendra Modi's speech is expected to focus on efforts made for the sake of development, peace and security.

7:05 pm: The 74th session of United Nations General Assembly is in progress. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the stage soon.