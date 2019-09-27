PM Modi UNGA speech: When, where to watch Narendra Modi's address live at United Nations General Assembly 2019

PM Modi UNGA speech: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Friday evening from 7:30 pm (IST). PM Modi's speech at the UNGA will be streamed live on various digital platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Viewers can also watch the live telecast of PM Modi's speech on the United Nations TV and its video portal, United Nations Webcast, and on its official website webtv.un.org.

United Nations official twitter (@UN) would be streaming PM Modi's UNGA speech live. Additionally, The official Twitter handles of PM Modi (@narendramodi), PMO (@PMOIndia) and MEA India (@MEAIndia) would stream the Prime Minister's address to the UNGA live on their respective twitter accounts.

The official YouTube channel of PM Narendra Modi (youtube.com/user/narendramodi) is also likely to stream the PM address live.

India Today TV will also live telecast PM Modi's address to the UNGA.

