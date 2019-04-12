Russia honours PM Modi with highest civilian award

Russia has conferred Indian PM Narendra Modi with the country's highest civilian award. The Indian Prime Minister has been honoured with the Order of Saint Andrew The Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India.

"On April 12, Narendra Modi was decorated with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle for exceptional services in promoting special & privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India, and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian peoples," the Russian embassy in India said in a tweet.