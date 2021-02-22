Saudi Arabia allows women to join armed forces

Saudi Ministry of Defence made an announcement allowing women of the kingdom to join military and armed forces. Saudi women can join Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defence, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services, Gulf News reported.

The move comes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's Vision 2030 initiative, introducing reforms that allow Saudi women to advance in various fields. With this initiative, Saudi women will be increasingly seen doing jobs that were previously limited to men, such as waiting tables in restaurants, being cashiers in shopping malls among others.

Arab world's largest economy first announced allowing women into the military in 2019, the same year when the Saudi kingdom said it would allow women to leave the country without permission from a male relative.

The Saudi Ministry of Defence announced that men and women in the kingdom can now apply for positions in the military through their unified admission portal. According to tot the ministry, Saudi women would be recruited as soldiers, lance corporals, corporals, sergeants, and staff sergeants.

Applicants must be between the age of 21 and 40 to be eligible for the military. In addition to this, a woman must be at least 155 centimetres tall or above, to become part of the army.

They must also pass admission procedures, have a clean record, and be medically fit for service. Moreover, a woman must hold an independent national identity card, have at least a high school education, and cannot be married to a non-Saudi.

For male citizens wanting to join the armed forces, they must be between the ages of 17 and 40 and be a minimum of 160 centimetres tall.

They must also pass admission procedures, have a clean criminal record, and prove that they are medically fit for service.

