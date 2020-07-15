'UK may move into digital slow lane': Huawei responds to Britain's ban

Chinese firm Huawei has responded to Britain's move to ban its equipment completely from the country's 5G network saying that it'll put Britain in a digital slow lane. Huawei also urged the UK government to reconsider the move, adding it was "confident" the new US restrictions "would not have affected the resilience or security of the products we supply." Huawei also said that it would conduct a detailed review of what the decision means for its business in the UK.

"This disappointing decision is bad news for anyone in the U.K. with a mobile phone," said Ed Brewster, a spokesperson for Huawei UK. "It threatens to move Britain into the digital slow lane, push up bills and deepen the digital divide."

On Tuesday, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered that Huawei will be completely removed from the country's 5G networks by the end of 2027. The decision was made by the UK government after a review by the country's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) on the impact of US sanctions against the Chinese telecommunications giant. It is in contrast to the January's decision to allow Huawei to supply up to 35 per cent of the non-core 5G network,

The decision was taken at a meeting of the UK's National Security Council (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in response to new US sanctions against the telecom major imposed in May which removed the firm's access to products which have been built based on US semiconductor technology.

