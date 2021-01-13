US Capitol protests: YouTube suspends Donald Trump's channel for a week citing policy violation

After Facebook and Twitter, YouTube is now suspending Donald Trump's channel for a week and potentially longer after his channel received a strike from the platform under its policies. A recent video on the channel, which has now been removed, had content that incited violence. YouTube did not, however, put out the contents of the video due to which Trump received the strike, adding that it will revisit its decision after the one-week ban is over.

YouTube remains the only big platform that has not banned Donald Trump till now. Facebook and Twitter have suspended Trump's accounts indefinitely.

"After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence," YouTube said in an official statement. The Google-backed video sharing platform added, "As a result, in accordance with our long-standing strikes system, the channel is now prevented from uploading new videos or live streams for a minimum of seven days-which may be extended."

YouTube will go the extra mile to disable the comments section under videos on Trump's YouTube channel. According to the YouTube policy, a second strike on Trump's channel will lead to a two-week ban whereas a third strike will translate into a permanent ban.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is facing impeachment proceedings, has denied responsibility for his supporters storming the US Capitol and said his remarks were totally appropriate. He told the reporters that his speech before the siege at Capitol, in which he implored upon his supporters to march on the Capitol and fight had been analysed by experts who believed that this speech was "totally appropriate," according to a Reuters report.

