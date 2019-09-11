US food regulator detects Salmonella bacteria in MDH sambhar masala

The United States Food and Drugs Administration (USFDA) has discovered Salmonella bacteria in three lots of MDH sambhar masala. The batches in question were manufactured by Sharjah-based R-Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by House of Spices (India).

Batches of MDH sambhar malsala with lot codes 107, 48 and 47 were found contaminated with Salmonella bacteria, House of Spices said in an announcement. The product was tested by USFDA through a certified laboratory to be certain about the presence of Salmonella, the statement further added.

The contaminated batches contained 100 gram boxes of MDH sambhar masala and were distributed in retail stores across northern California. After the development, House of Spices has asked the consumers to return the product to their point of purchase for a full refund. The announcement, however, did not state that buyers have to compulsorily return the product.

Consuming food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhoea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days and most of the affected recover without treatment.

In some cases, however, the diarrhoea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalised. Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop a severe illness.

