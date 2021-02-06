Business Today
Loading...

US job growth rebound less than expected in January

The labour department said on Friday nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised to show 227,000 jobs lost instead of 140,000 as previously reported

twitter-logoReuters | February 6, 2021 | Updated 12:20 IST
US job growth rebound less than expected in January
Data for December was revised to show 227,000 jobs lost instead of 140,000 as previously reported

US employment growth rebounded less than expected in January and job losses the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the argument for additional relief money from the government to aid the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The labour department said on Friday nonfarm payrolls increased by 49,000 jobs last month. Data for December was revised to show 227,000 jobs lost instead of 140,000 as previously reported.

December's drop was the first in eight months and came amid renewed restrictions on businesses like restaurants and bars to slow a resurgence in coronavirus infections.

The unemployment rate was at 6.3% in January. The jobless rate has been understated by people misclassifying themselves as being "employed but absent from work". Economists polled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising by 50,000 jobs in January.

Also read: Fuel prices increased further; petrol, diesel prices raised by 30 paise

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: US jobs | US labour department | US jobs 2021 | US job growth rebound january 2021 | coronavirus in US
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close