The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.4 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 30,346.23. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 3,727.14

twitter-logoReuters | December 28, 2020 | Updated 20:49 IST
Wall Street at record high after Trump signs $2.3 trillion COVID-19 aid bill
Nasdaq Composite rose 100.9 points, or 0.79%, to 12,905.37 at the opening bell

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump's signing of a long-awaited $2.3 trillion pandemic aid bill bolstered bets on an economic recovery, helping financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.4 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 30,346.23. The S&P 500 rose 24.0 points, or 0.65%, at the open to 3,727.14, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 100.9 points, or 0.79%, to 12,905.37 at the opening bell.

