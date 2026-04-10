Assam HSLC result 2026: Class 10 results out today; Check timing, how to download marksheet

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) is set to declare the Assam HSLC Result 2026 today, April 10, bringing an end to the wait for over four lakh students across the state. The results mark a key academic milestone for Class 10 students and will be made available online through official platforms.

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Students who appeared for the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites once the result link is activated.

Result time and official websites

The Assam HSLC Result 2026 is expected to be announced around 10:30 am, in line with previous trends. However, students are advised to keep checking official sources for confirmation of the exact time.

The results will be available on multiple platforms to handle heavy traffic. Key websites include:

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

asseb.in

In addition, students can also check their results via DigiLocker and the official mobile app.

How to check Assam HSLC Result 2026

Students can follow these steps to access their results online:

Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Click on the link for HSLC Result 2026

Enter your roll number and required details

Submit the information

View and download the result

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to avoid delays while logging in.

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Exam details and student data

The Assam HSLC examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27, 2026, across 1,046 centres in the state. This year, a total of 4,38,565 students appeared for the exam, including 1,90,243 male candidates and 2,48,322 female candidates.

The result will include subject-wise marks, total score, division and qualifying status. Along with the results, the board is also expected to release key performance data such as overall pass percentage, topper list and district-wise statistics.

Important points for students

Students should note that the online marksheet will be provisional. The original marksheets and certificates will be distributed later through the respective schools. In case of heavy traffic on official websites, students are advised to remain patient or use alternate platforms to check their results. Any discrepancies in the marksheet should be reported to school authorities or the board for correction.

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Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for re-evaluation, while those who do not pass can appear for the board's compartment exams.

