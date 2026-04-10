Top stocks in news: TCS, Tata Steel, Wipro, HDFC Life, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, IRB Infra

Indian equity benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Thursday as the ceasefire optimism faded and crude oil prices rose, adding inflation fears in the Indian markets. The BSE Sensex cracked 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to close at 76,631.65, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 23,775.10 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 10, 2026:

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Quarterly results today: Companies including Agri- Tech (India), Eco Hotels and Resorts and Vashu Bhagnani Industries will announce their quarterly results later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Jash Engineering shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Puretrop Fruits shall trade ex-date for buyback. Shares of RM Drop and Sprinklers Systems shall trade ex-date for bonus. Shares of SAIL and Samman Capital shall remain in F&O ban.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT solutions major reported a 12.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 13,718 crore, while revenue rose 9.6 per cent YoY to Rs 70,698 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Ebit rose 14.5 per cent YoY to Rs 17,780 crore, while Ebit margin expanded 108 bps to 25.27 per cent for the quarter. It also announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.

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Wipro: The company board of the IT solutions major will consider a proposal to buy back equity shares of the company, along with the announcement of results for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, on April 16.

Tata Steel: The Tata Group metal major has completed the acquisition of the remaining 10,000 equity shares (0.01 per cent stake) in its subsidiary, Tata Steel Colors, from BlueScope Steel Asia Holdings Pty Ltd for Rs 0.03 crore. Post this transaction, its shareholding in Tata Steel Colors has increased to 100 per cent making Tata Steel Colors an indirect wholly owned subsidiary.

JSW Steel: The metal major reported a 3 per cent YoY fall in the consolidated crude steel production to 7.43 million MT, while India operations crude steel production rose 1 per cent YoY to 7.34 MT for the quarter ending on March 31, 2026. Combined crude steel production slipped 2 per cent to 7.49 MT for the quarter.

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HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company board will consider a proposal on April 16 for raising funds by issuing equity shares through a preferential issue, along with the announcement of audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2026, and the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield has launched its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, priced at Rs 2.79 lakh. The FF.C6 will be available from April 10 at the first Flying Flea store in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, with deliveries set to begin at the end of May 2026.

Anand Rathi Wealth: The wealth management player reported a 25 per cent YoY jump in the net profit and revenue at Rs 72 crore and 301.6 crore, respectively for the January-March 2026 quarter. AUM grew 21 per cent YoY to Rs 93,037 crore. The company also announced a dividend of Rs 7 per share and bonus issue in 1:1 ratio.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The leading NBFC player launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on April 9. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 390.26 per share.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road and toll infra player reported toll revenue of Rs 783.5 crore for March 2026, marking a growth of 20.7 percent over Rs 648.9 crore in the corresponding month of FY25.

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Saatvik Green Energy: The renewable energy company's subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, has received an order worth Rs 108.75 crore from independent EPC players for the supply of solar PV modules.

SpiceJet: A UK court has ordered the troubled airline to pay about $8 million to an aircraft engine lessor over unpaid rent and maintenance charges for three engines, in the latest setback for the cash-strapped airline. London's Commercial Court granted summary judgment on Wednesday in favour of Sunbird France 02 SAS over the unpaid rent and maintenance accruals.

Ashiana Housing: The real estate firm has acquired 28.55 acres of land in Vadgaon in Maharashtra’s Pune district for the development of a senior living project with an estimated sales potential of Rs 1,800 crore.

GHV Infra Projects: The infra firm said it has received two work orders worth about Rs 216 crore from GHV (India) for infrastructure development works related to the expansion of car shed capacity at Sanpada and Kalwa in Maharashtra.