CAT 2024 results release today: Check how to download results from iimcat.ac.in

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2024 results are scheduled to be announced on Thursday, as reported by Economic Times. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official website at iimcat.ac.in.

To download the CAT scorecard for 2024, candidates will need their application number and password for login. The scorecard will include essential details such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject-wise marks, and aggregate score.

Steps to access CAT 2024 results:

1. Visit the official website: iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on the link for the CAT scorecard 2024 PDF.

3. Enter your application number and password to log in.

4. The CAT scorecard will be displayed; candidates can then download and print it for their records.

Accessing the toppers list:

Candidates can also download the CAT 2024 merit list from the official site. To do so, they should:

1. Click on the IIM CAT merit list 2024 PDF link at iimcat.ac.in.

2. The list of toppers will be available for download and should be saved for future reference.

Last year, the top scorers included Kartik Bhageria with a 99.99 percentile, Riddhi Dugar with a 99.91 percentile, and Rounak Tikmani with a 99.90 percentile.

For those interested in the final answer key for CAT 2024, it will also be accessible via the official website. Candidates can download the final answer key PDF by selecting the appropriate link on iimcat.ac.in.

Selection process overview:

The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will shortlist candidates for subsequent stages of the selection process, which may differ across institutions. Typically, the selection process includes:

- Writing Ability Test (WAT)

- Group Discussion (GD)

- Personal Interviews (PI)

Each IIM employs its own unique methodology for evaluating candidates.