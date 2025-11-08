Business Today
CAT 2025 date out: IIM Kozhikode to conduct exam on November 30 in three shifts; Details here

The national-level management entrance exam, which serves as the gateway to MBA and business management programmes at the IIMs and other premier B-schools, will be conducted in three shifts on the same day

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 8, 2025 12:43 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode has announced that the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 will be held on November 30, 2025, across nearly 170 test cities in India. The national-level management entrance exam, which serves as the gateway to MBA and business management programmes at the IIMs and other premier B-schools, will be conducted in three shifts on the same day.

According to the official notification on iimcat.ac.in, CAT 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT) conducted in three sessions — from 8:30 am to 10:30 am, 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm, and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Candidates must report well before their scheduled time, with entry gates closing 15 minutes prior to each session. The reporting times are 7:00 am for the first shift, 11:00 am for the second, and 3:00 pm for the third.

The admit cards will be available for download between November 12 and November 30, 2025. Initially expected to release on November 5, the date has been revised to allow additional time for verification and scheduling.

The exam will assess candidates across three sections —

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC)

  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR)

  • Quantitative Ability (QA)

Each section will carry equal weight, and the total test duration will be two hours per shift.

Key Details – CAT 2025:

  • Exam Date: November 30, 2025

  • Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

  • Shifts: Three (Morning, Afternoon, Evening)

  • Admit Card Release: November 12, 2025

  • Expected Result: Last week of December 2025

Conducted annually by the Indian Institutes of Management, the CAT exam remains one of India’s most competitive management entrance tests. A high percentile score opens doors to the country’s top management institutes, including the 21 IIMs, and several other reputed B-schools such as FMS Delhi, SPJIMR Mumbai, and MDI Gurgaon.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates, mock tests, and detailed exam-day guidelines.

Published on: Nov 8, 2025 12:43 PM IST
