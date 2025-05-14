CBSE announces Class 10 and 12 results; over 37 lakh students pass, counselling support begins

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations on May 13, 2025. Students can now access and download their marksheets online from the official CBSE websites.

A total of 22,21,636 students passed the Class 10 exams, marking a pass percentage of 93.66%. For Class 12, 14,96,307 students cleared the exams, with the overall pass rate reaching 88.39%.

Alongside the announcement, CBSE launched the second phase of its free psychosocial counselling initiative, aimed at supporting students and parents coping with exam-related stress and anxiety. This post-result counselling will continue until May 28, 2025.

In its official statement, CBSE said, “Following the initial phase of psychosocial counselling conducted before the board exams for students of Classes X and XII, CBSE has now started the second round of complimentary counselling services, to be held for 15 days post-result, concluding on May 28, 2025.”

The support is offered via tele-counselling and includes a 65-member team of certified professionals, comprising principals, counsellors, psychologists, and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools in India and abroad. Of these, 51 are based in India and 14 are providing services internationally.

Students and parents have access to multiple support tools:

24x7 IVRS (1800-11-8004): Toll-free helpline offering guidance on time and stress management.

Tele-counselling (9:30 am to 5:30 pm, Mon–Sat): Direct emotional support from trained professionals.

Bilingual podcasts and videos: Available on the CBSE website and YouTube channel, covering study strategies and mental health.

CBSE has urged students and guardians to visit the ‘Counselling’ section on cbse.gov.in and the CBSE HQ YouTube channel for further guidance and resources.