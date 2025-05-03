CBSE class 10, 12 boards results 2025: New re-evaluation process, students to access answer sheets before seeking review

In a major procedural shift for the 2025 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that students will now be able to access photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before they apply for verification or re-evaluation.

This move aims to bring greater transparency and clarity to the post-result process, allowing students to make more informed decisions about their marks.

Previously, the rechecking process followed a fixed sequence — first, verification of marks, then obtaining a copy of the evaluated answer sheet, and finally applying for re-evaluation. That order has now been reversed. Starting this year, the new sequence will be:

First: Photocopy of the evaluated answer book

Then: Option for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both

This means students will now be able to see how their papers were marked before requesting a review or correction.

The change is significant for lakhs of students who often apply for re-evaluation based on assumptions or perceived errors. Now, students will have direct evidence — in the form of their checked answer sheets — to assess whether any questions were missed, improperly marked, or incorrectly totalled.

As per CBSE guidelines:

Verification of marks involves checking for calculation errors and unmarked answers.

Re-evaluation refers to a fresh assessment of specific responses.

When and where to check?

CBSE has said that the detailed process for requesting photocopies and applying for verification or re-evaluation will be announced after the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results.

Students can check their results and further instructions on these platforms:

Exam timeline & expected result date

Class 10 exams : February 15 to March 1

Class 12 exams : February 15 to April 4

Exam timings: 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

While CBSE has not confirmed an official date yet, both results are likely to be announced on the same day later this month.