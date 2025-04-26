CBSE Class 10, 12 results likely by this date in May; over 42 lakh students await scorecards

With CBSE completing the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the 2024-25 session, attention now shifts to the results. This year, around 42 lakh students appeared for the exams held between February 15 and April 4. Of these, 24.12 lakh students took the Class 10 exams across 84 subjects, while 17.88 lakh students registered for the Class 12 exams across 120 subjects.

As several state boards begin announcing their results, CBSE is expected to follow its usual timeline. Looking at past trends, the CBSE Class 10 and 12 results are typically declared in May. In 2024, the results were announced on May 13, while in 2023, they were released on May 12. An exception was 2022, when the pandemic delayed the results to July 22.

Given the pattern, students can expect the CBSE 10th and 12th results to be declared by mid-May 2025. Both results are likely to be announced on the same day. Students should check official websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in — for updates.

In 2024, of the 16.8 lakh registered candidates for Class 12, about 16.6 lakh students appeared, and 14.5 lakh passed, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 87.33%. Trivandrum emerged as the top-performing region with a 99.91% pass rate.

Girls continued to outperform boys, achieving a pass percentage of 90.68% compared to 84.67% for boys. The pass percentage among transgender students stood at 60%. Meanwhile, approximately 1.25 lakh students were placed in the compartment category.

Students need to secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass. For those narrowly missing the mark, CBSE may award grace marks to help them qualify.

Separately, Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse announced that the CBSE curriculum would be fully adopted across the state up to Class 12 by 2028, starting with Class 1 from 2025.