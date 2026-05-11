CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out? Here's how to check your scorecard; DigiLocker flashes 'Coming...'

The wait for CBSE Class 12 students is almost over. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, and DigiLocker, the government's official document platform, has already put up a "Coming Soon" message for digital marksheets, a reliable sign that the announcement is near.

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Once declared, students can access their results on the official CBSE websites or download their marksheets directly via DigiLocker.

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Where to check your result

Four official websites will host the results:

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

How to download your scorecard

Visit results.cbse.nic.in

Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

Submit the details to view your result

Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Login credentials you will need

Keep the following handy before logging in:

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Roll number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth

School Index Number

Check the official CBSE website regularly for the latest updates on the result declaration.