CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out? Here's how to check your scorecard; DigiLocker flashes 'Coming...'

The wait for CBSE Class 12 students is almost over. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, and DigiLocker, the government's official document platform, has already put up a "Coming Soon" message for digital marksheets, a reliable sign that the announcement is near.
Once declared, students can access their results on the official CBSE websites or download their marksheets directly via DigiLocker.
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Where to check your result
Four official websites will host the results:
results.cbse.nic.in
cbse.gov.in
cbse.nic.in
cbseresults.nic.in
How to download your scorecard
Visit results.cbse.nic.in
Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link
Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID
Submit the details to view your result
Download or print the scorecard for future reference
Login credentials you will need
Keep the following handy before logging in:
Roll number
Admit Card ID
Date of Birth
School Index Number
Check the official CBSE website regularly for the latest updates on the result declaration.