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CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out? Here's how to check your scorecard; DigiLocker flashes 'Coming...'

CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out? Here's how to check your scorecard; DigiLocker flashes 'Coming...'

Students can access their results on the official CBSE websites or download their marksheets directly via DigiLocke

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated May 11, 2026 11:18 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 result 2026 out? Here's how to check your scorecard; DigiLocker flashes 'Coming...'CBSE Class 12 result 2026 on the way — here's where and how to check your scorecard

The wait for CBSE Class 12 students is almost over. The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, and DigiLocker, the government's official document platform, has already put up a "Coming Soon" message for digital marksheets, a reliable sign that the announcement is near.

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Once declared, students can access their results on the official CBSE websites or download their marksheets directly via DigiLocker.

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Where to check your result

Four official websites will host the results:

  • results.cbse.nic.in

  • cbse.gov.in

  • cbse.nic.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in

How to download your scorecard

  • Visit results.cbse.nic.in

  • Click on the "CBSE Class 12 Result 2026" link

  • Enter your roll number, school number, and admit card ID

  • Submit the details to view your result

  • Download or print the scorecard for future reference

Login credentials you will need

Keep the following handy before logging in:

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  • Roll number

  • Admit Card ID

  • Date of Birth

  • School Index Number

Check the official CBSE website regularly for the latest updates on the result declaration.

Published on: May 11, 2026 11:18 AM IST
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