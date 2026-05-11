Kashi–Bengal Expressway put on fast track; Centre may tweak Bengal stretch over wildlife concerns

The Centre is looking to fast-track the ambitious ₹35,000 crore Varanasi–Kolkata Expressway project, even as environmental concerns and alignment-related delays in West Bengal may force changes to parts of the proposed route, government sources told Business Today.

The 610-km six-lane greenfield corridor, also referred to as the Kashi–Bengal Expressway, is expected to significantly improve freight movement and connectivity across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal. Once operational, the expressway is expected to reduce travel time between Varanasi and Kolkata from 12–14 hours to nearly six hours.

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According to government sources, execution in other states is moving at a significantly faster pace. “Work in Uttar Pradesh is nearly 50 per cent complete, construction activity is ongoing in Bihar, and forest clearances have already been received in Jharkhand,” a source said.

However, the Bengal stretch of the project continues to lag behind due to alignment revisions, land acquisition-related processes and environmental clearances.

Sources told Business Today that the Centre is evaluating contingency options, including possible tweaks to portions of the Bengal alignment, if wildlife-related concerns are not resolved within a reasonable timeframe.

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The issue was also flagged recently in Parliament. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha in August 2025, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said that while construction work has already been awarded in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, progress in West Bengal has slowed after the state government sought revisions to the original alignment.

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Gadkari informed Parliament that the original Varanasi–Ranchi–Kolkata alignment was approved by the Centre and received consent from the West Bengal government on January 3, 2023. However, the revised alignment requested by the state government was approved only in October 2024, delaying further execution processes.

The minister also stated that land acquisition notifications have been completed in Purulia, Bankura and Hooghly districts, while the Detailed Project Report (DPR) preparation for the Bengal stretch is currently underway.

Officials indicated that wildlife movement and forest-related concerns in parts of West Bengal have emerged as key issues during the clearance process. The proposed alignment passes through parts of Purulia, Bankura, Pashchim Medinipur, Hooghly and Howrah districts.

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To address ecological concerns, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has proposed multiple wildlife underpasses along the route.

Despite the hurdles, officials said the Centre remains keen to accelerate execution of the strategic corridor, particularly after recent political developments in West Bengal improved the prospects for faster coordination between the state and the Centre.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the project in February 2024. The expressway is targeted for completion by March 2028 and is expected to emerge as a key economic corridor linking eastern and northern India, while also complementing the historic Grand Trunk Road network.

The corridor will connect major economic and cultural centres including Varanasi, Gaya, Ranchi and Kolkata, and is expected to boost logistics efficiency, trade and regional economic activity across eastern India.