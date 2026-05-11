Amid the renewed volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm Master Capital Services has suggested four stocks for the short term gains, based on the sound technical parameters. Its list includes names like Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd , NTPC, Oberoi Realty and Coforge based on the solid charts. Here's what the brokerage firm has to say on these stocks:



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Apollo Hospitals Enterprises | Buy | Target Price: Rs 8,500-8,700 | Stop Loss: Rs 7,700

Apollo Hospitals has just delivered a textbook technical breakout, making it an aggressive buy at current levels. The stock had been visibly struggling to clear a heavy supply zone around the 7,800 mark for several months. However, it recently smashed through that ceiling with a massive bullish candle and is now trading comfortably above Rs 8,000 level. This type of decisive price action, strongly backed by a surge in trading volumes, usually signals a major momentum shift and aggressive institutional accumulation. The RSI confirms this strength, pointing sharply upward. Looking ahead, the previous Rs 7,800 ceiling now flips to act as a strong foundational support level. As long as the stock defends this base, the technical setup looks primed for further upward price discovery. Long positions are recommended, targeting the Rs 8,500 level in the near term.



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NTPC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 424-436 | Stop Loss: Rs 380

NTPC Ltd remains one of the strongest structural charts in the market right now, offering a high probability buy setup. The stock is currently trading near Rs 401, consolidating tightly right near its all-time highs following a spectacular, sustained run up from the Rs 320 levels. What makes this setup particularly attractive is its relative strength; it is simply taking a healthy, low volume breather rather than giving up ground amid broader market volatility. The price action remains firmly above all key moving averages, indicating that the broader bullish trend is entirely intact. The Rs 380 to Rs 390 zone now acts as a formidable, rock solid support floor. Investors can confidently initiate long positions here, aiming for fresh price discovery targets above the Rs 420 mark over the coming weeks.



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Oberoi Realty | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,800-1,830 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,610

Oberoi Realty Ltd is exhibiting a classic technical turnaround on the daily charts, making it a compelling buy candidate. After enduring a prolonged consolidation phase and a steady slide down to the Rs 1,400 support zone, the stock has decisively broken out of its descending channel. The recent upward bounce looks structurally solid, backed by a noticeable uptick in trading volume that validates institutional interest. Momentum indicators are pointing toward a sustained recovery, with the price comfortably reclaiming its short term moving averages. As long as the stock manages to sustain this momentum and hold above the newly formed Rs 1,650 support level, the setup is heavily primed for a run back toward its previous resistance near the Rs 1,800 mark. Traders can initiate long positions on minor dips with a strict stop loss.



Coforge | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,450-1,480 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,280

Coforge Ltd is staging an incredibly impressive technical recovery, presenting a strong buy opportunity for momentum traders. Following a brutal gap down sell off a few months ago that dragged the price down to the Rs 1,060 level, the stock quietly built a robust base. It has now triggered a major breakout, decisively clearing a significant horizontal resistance line near Rs 1,342 and currently trading around 1,360. This breakout is accompanied by healthy volume, confirming a structural shift in the near term trend. The RSI has crossed into bullish territory, signaling further upside potential without being overbought. With the Rs 1,342 level now flipping from resistance to a rock solid support base, the next logical technical target is filling the remainder of that older gap toward the Rs 1,500 zone. Accumulate at current levels with a defined closing stop loss.