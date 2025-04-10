CBSE issues important notice for correction window, check final date for modifications in marksheet

With the CBSE results season drawing closer, the board has opened a last window for schools to correct student data—a crucial move that could impact mark sheets and final results.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that schools will be able to make corrections in candidate particulars between April 9 and April 17, 2025. The steps have been taken to ensure accurate results and mark statements after several schools submitted incorrect data despite multiple reminders.

Corrections allowed under this window include changes in the spelling or interchange of parents’ names, photo updates, date of birth adjustments (as per rules and documents), gender corrections, and updates in the single-child field. Only minor corrections will be permitted in the names of the mother or father. However, “change of category from General to OBC is not allowed.”

CBSE also clarified that the data submitted during this window will be considered final. “The board has noted that it will not accept any correction request after this and data finalised will be used for providing marks statement to the candidates.”

A processing fee of ₹1,000 per candidate will be charged for regular students, which schools must deposit to their respective regional offices.

The board reiterated its earlier instructions that the spelling of the names of the student, mother, and father must match the School Record/Admission and Withdrawal Register. The same applies to the date of birth.

The notification underscores CBSE’s attempt to clean up student records before the final result preparation. Schools are now responsible for ensuring all entries are accurate, timely, and verifiable.