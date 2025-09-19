The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a critical reminder to all affiliated schools, urging them to meticulously verify student information for the 2025-26 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. This move is part of an ongoing effort to ensure smooth processing and avoid last-minute complications for both students and educators as the deadline approaches.

Advertisement

Data Accuracy is Key

CBSE has emphasised the importance of verifying each detail in the List of Candidates (LOC), the official database for students appearing for the board exams. Errors in names, dates of birth, or subject selection could result in serious difficulties, potentially affecting students’ eligibility.

The advisory explicitly calls for:

Name accuracy : The names of students, parents, and guardians must match the school’s admission and withdrawal registers.

Date of Birth : Must align exactly with the school records.

Subject Combinations: Must adhere to CBSE’s official scheme and subject codes.

Data Entry: Strict Rules for Schools

Schools are responsible for ensuring the correctness of every student detail before submitting the LOC. Special attention is needed for subjects prone to data-entry mistakes, such as Hindi, Urdu, Mathematics (Standard/Basic), and electives. For commonly confused subjects like Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Mathematics Standard (041), and Mathematics Basic (241), schools must choose the correct codes.

Advertisement

CWSN Data

Additionally, schools must update the data for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) on the designated portal to ensure all necessary provisions are made.

Correction Window and Verification

CBSE has opened a correction window allowing schools to revise submitted information before the final deadline. Even if the examination fee has been paid, updates can be made, with any additional fee required to be paid online. After final submission, a Data Verification Slip will be provided, giving schools one final opportunity to make corrections.

From October 13 to October 27, 2025, CBSE will conduct a data verification drive, during which schools can submit supporting documents, including admission and withdrawal registers, to address discrepancies. After this period, no further corrections will be allowed.

Advertisement

Fee for Corrections

While some changes can be made free of cost, any amendments that incur additional charges will have to be paid by the student. CBSE has stressed that even small errors could jeopardise a student’s eligibility for the exams, urging schools to exercise extreme caution when entering student details.

Timely Submission is Crucial

This reminder follows an earlier notice issued by CBSE on September 11, underlining the importance of submitting accurate and timely student data to ensure a smooth examination process for the 2026 board exams. With the deadline fast approaching, schools must act quickly to ensure their submissions meet the board’s stringent standards.