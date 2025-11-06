CISCE set to release ICSE, ISC 2026 exam datesheet next week: What students need to know

The wait is almost over for thousands of students across India and abroad, as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is set to release the much-anticipated ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exam 2026 datesheet early next week. Students are urged to keep a close eye on the official CISCE website, cisce.org, for the latest updates.

A reliable source from CISCE told India Today, "The Council is set to release the ICSE and ISC board exam 2026 datesheet early next week. Students are advised to remain patient and continue their preparations."

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the datesheet for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams for 2026. Set to be published early next week, the datesheet will outline subject-wise exam dates, timings, and important instructions. Candidates are encouraged to monitor the official CISCE website, cisce.org, for real-time updates.

According to reliable sources, the ICSE exams are expected to begin in February 2026, with the last exams likely wrapping up by mid-March 2026. The ISC exams are scheduled to start in late February 2026 and will likely conclude by the first week of April 2026. While these dates are tentative, students should remain prepared for any official announcements once the final datesheet is released.

Every year, around 2.5 lakh students sit for the ICSE Class 10 examinations, while approximately 1 lakh students appear for the ISC Class 12 exams, both in India and abroad. The timely release of the exam datesheet is crucial for students, as it will help them organise their study schedules and plan effectively in the lead-up to the exams.

As the release date draws nearer, students are advised to focus on smart preparation strategies. Once the datesheet is out, experts recommend creating a subject-wise study plan, consistently revising weaker areas, and solving previous years’ question papers to build confidence and improve speed.

While waiting for the official datesheet, students should stay patient and continue checking the CISCE website for the latest developments. With effective planning and disciplined preparation, students will be well-equipped to perform at their best in the upcoming board exams. Practising sample papers will also help students gauge their preparation level and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern, identifying areas that need further attention.