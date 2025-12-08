HFCL shares rise over 3% on Rs 656-crore export order win

Shares of HFCL Ltd rose over 3% today on the receipt of export orders worth $72.96 million (Rs 656.10 crore) for supplying optical fibre cables. HFCL stock rose 3.52% intraday to Rs 71.33 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 68.90 on BSE. HFCL stock opened higher at Rs 71.33 in the current trading session.

These orders were obtained through the company’s overseas wholly owned subsidiary and are designated for an international customers.

According to the disclosure, the orders are based on general contract conditions and involve supplying optical fibre cables as per customer specifications.

The contracting entity is an international customer, and the execution timeline extends until November 2026. On Friday, shares of HFCL closed at Rs 68.90 on the BSE, falling Rs 1.52 or 2.16%.

"We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the Company has secured export orders worth $72.96 million (equivalent to ~Rs 656.10 crore), for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, HFCL reported a net profit of ₹67.9 crore, reflecting an 8.24% year-on-year decline from ₹74 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the period came in at ₹1,043 crore, down 4.6% on an annual basis from ₹1,093 crore, yet rising 19.8% when compared to ₹871 crore in the June quarter. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 19.9% year-on-year to ₹190 crore, and the EBITDA margin improved by 370 basis points to 18.2%.

The export orders were disclosed through a regulatory filing, with HFCL outlining that the contract will be executed through its overseas subsidiary as per the specified requirements. The company has not provided additional information regarding related entities, regulatory approvals, or pending actions. There are no further details in the disclosure regarding corporate announcements or future projections beyond the stated execution timeline.

HFCL Limited is primarily engaged in manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fiber cables and intelligent power systems. The company is a manufacturer of optical fiber cables, optical transport, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecommunication industry.