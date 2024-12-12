CTET Admit Card 2024 released: Hall tickets out on official website, Check where, and how to download 

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024. Candidates can now check and download their hall tickets from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

According to a CBSE announcement, the admit cards were released on December 12, 2024, just two days before the examination, which is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2024. Candidates must present their admit cards at the examination hall, as entry without this essential document will not be permitted.

Earlier this month, the CBSE issued pre-admit cards, allowing candidates to access their exam city slips, which outline the allotted exam city, date, and centre. These slips have been available for download since December 3, 2024.

How to Download the CTET Admit Card:

To download the CTET 2024 Admit Card, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official CTET website: ctet.nic.in.

2. Click on the link titled "CTET Dec 2024 Admit Card" on the homepage.

3. Log in using your application number and date of birth.

4. Your admit card will appear; download and print it for future reference.

Exam Details:

- Exam Level: National Level

- Mode: Offline (OMR Sheet)

- Exam Date: December 14, 2024

- Exam Shifts:

- Shift 1: 09:30 AM - 12:00 PM

- Shift 2: 02:30 PM - 05:00 PM

- Number of Papers:

- Paper 1 (150 marks)

- Paper 2 (150 marks)

- Official Website: ctet.nic.in

The CTET is a crucial examination that assesses candidates’ eligibility for teaching positions in government schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. This year, over 20 lakh candidates are anticipated to participate in the exam, which consists of two papers: Paper 1 for those wishing to teach Classes 1-5, and Paper 2 for Classes 6-8. Each paper includes 150 multiple-choice questions and will be conducted across 243 locations nationwide.

Candidates are encouraged to stay informed through the official CTET website for any updates or announcements regarding the examination.

