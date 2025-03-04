CUET UG 2025 registration begins: How to register, syllabus, eligibility criteria- Details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened registrations for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG 2025), which will be conducted for admission into undergraduate programs across Central and participating universities in India for the 2025-26 academic year. Candidates can apply on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. It will cover 37 subjects, including 23 domain-specific subjects, 13 language subjects, and a General Aptitude Test. Candidates can choose up to six subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG 2025: Key Details

Exam Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Total Questions: 50 per subject (all compulsory)

Duration: 60 minutes per test paper

Marking Scheme: +5 for correct answers, -1 for incorrect answers

Exam Shifts: Multiple shifts per day based on subject combinations and number of applicants

Syllabus Breakdown

Language Subjects: Reading Comprehension, Literary Aptitude, Vocabulary

Domain-Specific Subjects: NCERT syllabus-based

General Aptitude Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Quantitative Reasoning (basic arithmetic, algebra, geometry, mensuration, and statistics)

Eligibility Criteria

There is no age limit for CUET UG 2025. Candidates who have passed or are appearing for Class 12 in 2025 are eligible. However, they must meet the specific age requirements (if any) set by the university they are applying to.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2025

Visit exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ Click on the CUET UG Registration link Complete the registration process Log in and fill out the application form Pay the required fee Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

With CUET UG 2025 offering a common entrance route to multiple universities, candidates must carefully select their subjects and prepare accordingly. The CBT format, negative marking, and structured syllabus make a strong preparation strategy essential.