GATE 2025 answer key released: IIT Roorkee opens objection window till March 1, results to be out on...

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released the answer key for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 on February 27. Candidates can now download their answer keys and response sheets from the official GATE website, gate2025.iitr.ac.in, or via the application portal, goaps.iitr.ac.in.

How to access the GATE 2025 response sheet

Candidates can log in using their enrolment ID or registered email address along with their password to access their response sheets. The response sheet includes details such as the candidate’s name, exam date, shift, attempted questions, selected responses, and attempt status. This will help candidates estimate their scores before the final results are announced.

Objection window open until March 1

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections through the official website. The objection submission window will remain open until March 1, 2025. However, provisional candidates are not eligible to file objections but can view their responses in the login portal.

GATE 2025 results announcement date

After evaluating the objections, the final GATE 2025 answer key will be released by experts. Based on this, IIT Roorkee will prepare and declare the GATE 2025 results on March 19, 2025, as per the official schedule.

How to download the GATE 2025 answer key

IIT Roorkee conducted the GATE 2025 exams on February 1, 2, 15, and 16 across 30 test papers. Candidates can follow these steps to download their answer keys and response sheets:

Visit the official website: gate2025.iitr.ac.in. Click on the GATE 2025 answer key link in the notification section. Enter the required login credentials and submit. The response sheet and question paper will be displayed. Download the documents for reference.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by checking the official website for further notifications regarding the final answer key and results.