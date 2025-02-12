'Happiness is my key': JEE Main topper scores 100 percentile with this unique study approach

Rajit Gupta, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Career City, has made headlines by securing a perfect 100 percentile in the January session of JEE Main 2025. While many top performers credit strict study schedules for their success, Rajit stands out for his unconventional approach—prioritizing happiness and studying at his own pace.

"Happiness is my key to success. I remain happy in every situation," Rajit said. Unlike many of his peers, he never adhered to a rigid schedule. "I never strictly followed a schedule for studies because it creates unnecessary pressure. I studied only when I felt like it, but I made sure to study well during that time," he explained.

A crucial element of Rajit’s preparation was learning from his mistakes. "The main focus was that I should not repeat mistakes because only when mistakes are removed can the foundation of your subject become strong," he said. This reflective approach helped him master each topic before moving on to the next.

Such was his confidence that he didn’t even check the answer key after his exam. "My father told me to check the answer key once, but I said, 'Papa, don't worry, I will qualify for Advanced,'" he recalled.

Rajit’s academic brilliance isn’t limited to JEE Main. He scored 97% in his Class 10 CBSE board exams and represented India at the Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2024 in Malaysia, where he won a bronze medal. He was also selected three times for the Orientation-Cum-Selection Camp (OCSC) at HBCSE Mumbai in Junior Science, Astronomy, and Physics.

Despite his achievements, Rajit maintains a healthy balance between studies and leisure. "I am currently in Class 12, but whenever I get a chance, I play with the children of the colony," he said. While many JEE aspirants avoid smartphones, Rajit used his phone solely for educational purposes through WhatsApp.

When asked about time management, his advice was simple: "The best advice for time management is practice only."

Rajit credits his success to his parents’ unwavering support and his coaching institute. His father, Deepak Gupta, is a sub-divisional engineer at BSNL, while his mother, Dr. Shruti Agarwal, is a home science professor at JDB College. He described Allen Career Institute as "the perfect institute for preparing for exams like JEE," adding that its study materials and teachers’ guidance helped him stay focused.

As he sets his sights on JEE Advanced 2025, Rajit emphasizes the importance of NCERT materials for chemistry preparation. His journey proves that success is not about strict routines but smart preparation, a positive mindset, and believing in oneself.

(With inputs from Roshni Chakrabarty)