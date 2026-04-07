ICAI announces major change: CA final exams reduced to two sessions per year starting May 2026

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has made a significant change to the schedule for its Chartered Accountants Final Examination.

Starting from May 2026, the exams will be held twice a year instead of three, following feedback from stakeholders. This move reflects ICAI's response to calls for a more streamlined exam cycle, with the exams now scheduled in May and November each year.

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In it's circular, ICAI stated, "Presently, Chartered Accountants Final Examinations are being conducted thrice a year i.e, in the months of January, May and September. However, in view of the feedback from the stakeholders, the Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has decided that CA Final Examinations shall be conducted twice a year in the months of May and November with effect from May 2026 Chartered Accountants Examination and onwards."

Important Announcement - Chartered Accountants Final Examination to be held twice a year from May 2026 Examination onwards.



For details pl visithttps://t.co/6tBqxbF40P pic.twitter.com/nsoXTBZebX — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) April 7, 2026

The decision will impact students preparing for the May 2026 session. ICAI has also announced a rescheduling of the CA Intermediate Examination. Previously set to begin on May 3, 2026, it will now start on May 5, 2026, both in India and abroad. The exam timings will remain consistent, from 2 PM to 5 PM, and the schedule for the rest of the exams, including Foundation and PQC, will stay unchanged.

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Key dates for the May 2026 Intermediate Examination:

Group I : May 5, 7, and 9, 2026

Group II: May 11, 13, and 15, 2026

While these changes adjust the Intermediate exam schedule, the CA Final exams will be held in May and November each year going forward.