Top stocks in news: Infosys, GAIL, Auro Pharma, AB Capital, Biocon, CleanMax, Muthoot, SRF

Indian benchmark indices managed to post decent gains on Tuesday amid volatile global geopolitical signals. The BSE Sensex gained 509.73 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 74,616.58, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 155.40 points, or 0.68 per cent, to end at 23,123.65 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, April 08, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Varun Beverages shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Gravity India shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Infosys: The IT solutions major announced a strategic collaboration with Harness to accelerate agentic AI-led software delivery transformation for enterprises globally.

GAIL (India): The state-run energy major has entered into a long-term charter party agreement with Greek shipping firm Alpha Gas for the LNG carrier 'Energy Fidelity,' marking a step towards strengthening its shipping and LNG logistics capabilities.

Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma player has received final approval from the USFDA to manufacture and market Dapagliflozin and Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets in strengths of 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 10 mg/500 mg, and 10 mg/1000 mg. These are bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Xigduo XR tablets of AstraZeneca.

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Muthoot Finance: The gold financier player's director board will meet on April 10 to consider an interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26. It has set April 13, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible for an interim dividend for FY26, subject to board approval.

Aditya Birla Capital: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved a primary capital investment of around Rs 2,750 crore in its subsidiary, Aditya Birla Housing Finance, from Indriya, one of the entities of Advent International.

Biocon: The global biopharma player announced the commercial launch of Bosaya (denosumab-kyqq) and Aukelso (denosumab-kyqq) in the United States. Both products were previously approved and granted interchangeable designation by the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2025.

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Aditya Birla Real Estate: The real estate player's wholly owned subsidiary Birla Estates has recorded over Rs 1,600 crore in bookings within a month of launching Phase 2 of its luxury residential project, Birla Arika, in Gurugram.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: The recently listed renewable energy solutions player has commissioned a 185 megawatt (MW) wind-solar hybrid project in Kalavad, Gujarat, as the renewable energy firm expands its portfolio in one of India’s key industrial states.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The realty firm has signed a residential high-rise project in Goregaon (West), Mumbai, with an estimated top-line potential of around Rs 2,400 crore, marking its largest project to date. The project is being developed in partnership with Sigma Oxford Realtors.

SRF: The specialty chemical player said to receive a tax demand of Rs 327.44 crore for assessment year 2022-23, arising from what it termed a technical error in an order issued by the Assessment Unit of the Income Tax Department.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries: The defence player has received a new order worth Rs 1,500–3,000 crore from Energy ONE for the construction of four 92,500 DWT dual-fuel ammonia bulk carriers. These will be the first ammonia dual-fuel ships built in India. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in October 2029.

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Ashiana Housing: The real estate company's area booked rose 32 per cent YoY to 11.19 lakh sq feet, while value of area sold jumped 124.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,289.7 crore for the March 2026 quarter. Number of units booked 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 665 units.

Dredging Corporation of India: The dredging major has entered into a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Colombo Dockyard, strengthening regional maritime cooperation between India and Sri Lanka.