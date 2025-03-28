ICAI to hold CA Final exams thrice a year starting 2025 in major shift for aspirants

Starting 2025, CA Final aspirants will get three chances a year to appear for their exams, with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announcing a major shift in its examination schedule. The decision was taken during ICAI’s 441st Council Meeting held in New Delhi on March 27.

This brings the Final course in line with the Intermediate and Foundation levels, which were already moved to a thrice-a-year schedule last year. All three levels of the Chartered Accountancy course will now follow the same timeline.

"To stay in sync with international best practices and provide students with additional chances, the 26th Council of ICAI has taken a historic decision to hold the CA Final examination thrice a year. Earlier, the examination was held twice a year," the institute said in an official statement.

Under the new plan, the CA Final exams will now be held in January, May, and September. ICAI said this change aims to offer more flexibility for students and improve the pace at which they can complete the course.

In addition, ICAI has also revised the schedule for the Post Qualification Course in Information Systems Audit. Previously held twice annually in June and December, the assessment test will now be conducted in February, June, and October.

ICAI President CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda and Vice President CA. Prasanna Kumar D, along with other council members, discussed and approved the changes as part of broader reforms to improve professional education and exam access.

The move is expected to ease the exam journey for candidates, offering more opportunities within the same academic cycle. ICAI is expected to release detailed guidelines and an updated schedule soon.