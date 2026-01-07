Realme reunites with Oppo as a sub-brand, signaling a major reshuffle

In the major 2026 reshuffle, Realme is again becoming a sub-brand under the Chinese consumer electronics brand, Oppo, as reported by Reuters. It was highlighted that the move will allow both brands to share resources and reduce expenses, since both companies share the same parent firm, BBK Electronics. Earlier, the news was limited to the Chinese market, but the brand has officially provided a statement in India.

Realme said, "In a strategic move to better harness resources and amplify synergy, realme is being integrated into OPPO as a sub-brand." The company further added, "This enables OPPO, realme, and OnePlus to present a unified and enhanced offering—delivering more innovative, differentiated products and a more streamlined, customer-centric service experience globally."

This reshuffle is expected to make changes in how the smartphone business operates, although it may not affect the launch of upcoming products for all three brands. Realme will still retain its independent branding, and products will launch as planned. It was reported that it will simply streamline collaboration among the teams and resources. This means Oppo will operate as a separate brand, whereas OnePlus and Realme will be recognised as sub-brands, both having different market strategies and target audiences.

The collaboration could help consumers get access to more service centres and better after-sales support, as they can rely on Oppo’s larger network. Oppo and Realme will share research teams and component sourcing, helping both brands manage rising costs.