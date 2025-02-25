ICSI Result Dec 2024: CS professional result now declared on icsi.edu, check scorecards online

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional December 2024 examinations, covering both Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.
The CS Executive December 2024 results are set to be released at 2 PM today. The examinations for both the CS Professional and CS Executive programs were conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024. According to ICSI’s official notice, the result-cum-marks statements for the CS Professional candidates will be dispatched to their registered addresses, while no physical copies will be issued for the CS Executive results.
To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of 50%. Alongside the results, ICSI will also publish the pass percentage and a list of the top performers.
