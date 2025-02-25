ICSI Result Dec 2024: CS professional result now declared on icsi.edu, check scorecards online

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially announced the results for the CS Professional December 2024 examinations, covering both Syllabus 2017 and Syllabus 2022. Candidates can access their results by visiting the official ICSI website at icsi.edu.

The CS Executive December 2024 results are set to be released at 2 PM today. The examinations for both the CS Professional and CS Executive programs were conducted from December 21 to December 30, 2024. According to ICSI’s official notice, the result-cum-marks statements for the CS Professional candidates will be dispatched to their registered addresses, while no physical copies will be issued for the CS Executive results.

To qualify, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and achieve an overall aggregate of 50%. Alongside the results, ICSI will also publish the pass percentage and a list of the top performers.

For candidates looking to check their CS Executive results, here are the steps to follow:

Visit the official website at icsi.edu. Click on the link for the ‘ICSI CS Executive December 2024 exam result’ (once available). Enter the required credentials and click submit. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

In the latest updates, the top three rank holders for the CS Professional (Syllabus 2022) have been announced:

Rank 1: Yashee Dharam Mehta

Rank 2: P Nitin Theja

P Nitin Theja Rank 3: Parvinder Kaur and Nitya Shekar Shetty (tied)

For the CS Professional (Syllabus 2017), the top three rank holders are:

Rank 1: Kashish Gupta

Rank 2: Ruchi S Jain

Ruchi S Jain Rank 3: Divyani Nilesh Sawana

