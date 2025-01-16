JEE Main 2025 admit cards to be out this Sunday! This is how candidates can download them

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the highly anticipated admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 on January 19. Candidates can download their admit cards by logging into the official JEE Main website and entering their user ID and password.

The JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 is scheduled to take place on January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025, with two time slots: the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon session from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper 2 will be held on the same dates in the afternoon shift from 3 PM to 6:30 PM.

How to download JEE Main 2025 admit cards

Candidates can follow these steps to download their JEE Main 2025 admit cards:

1. Visit the official JEE Main 2025 website: [jeemain.nta.nic.in](https://jeemain.nta.nic.in).

2. Locate the link that reads "JEE MAIN SESSION 1 ADMIT CARDS" on the homepage.

3. Click on the link to be directed to a new page.

4. Input your registration number or user ID along with your password.

5. Upon submission, your JEE Main 2025 admit card will appear on the screen.

6. Download and print the document for future reference.

Additionally, the NTA has issued dress code guidelines for candidates. Male candidates are advised against wearing metallic elements, such as buckles or embellishments, while female candidates should avoid stoles, dupattas, scarves, and jewelry including rings, bracelets, and earrings.

For more information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official JEE Main 2025 website.

Important information:

- Admit Card Download: Available at [jeemain.nta.nic.in](http://jeemain.nta.nic.in) once released.

- Exam Dates:

- Paper 1: January 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2025

- Paper 2: January 30, 2025

- Shifts for Paper 1:

- Shift 1: 9 AM - 12 PM

- Shift 2: 3 PM - 6 PM

- Shift for Paper 2: 3 PM - 6:30 PM

- Registration Dates: October 28 - November 22, 2024

- Languages Offered: 13 languages