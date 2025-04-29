NEET 2025 exam on May 4: Admit cards to be available on official website on Thursday; Check how to download, new rules

With just days to go before NEET-UG 2025, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to release the crucial admit cards by May 1, 2025. Candidates gearing up for the exam on May 4 will be able to access their hall tickets, an essential document carrying personal details, exam centre information, and important guidelines.

The NEET-UG 2025 exam will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM across 566 cities in India and abroad. Candidates have already been informed of their allotted exam city through the city intimation slip released on April 23, 2025.

The admit card remains a mandatory document for entry into exam centres. It mentions the centre name and address and provides proforma instructions that candidates must follow. Only those who completed the registration process correctly, including any necessary corrections, will be issued admit cards.

To download the NEET UG 2025 admit card, candidates must follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link

Step 3: Log in using your application number and date of birth

Step 4: The NEET exam admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for exam day

Major changes introduced this year

In an important change this year, NTA has announced that exam centre gates will open three hours before the exam, at 11 AM, instead of the previous two-hour window.

“The Examination Centre will be opened three (03) hours before the commencement of the test. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the Examination Centre after 1:30 PM,” the NTA stated, urging candidates to plan ahead, considering traffic, distance, and weather conditions.

The exam duration has also been reduced this year, it will now run for three hours, trimming 20 minutes compared to last year's 200-minute format. NEET-UG 2025 will be conducted in 13 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Assamese, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Telugu.

Meanwhile, early reports suggest that the total number of NEET registrations stands at around 23 lakh, about one lakh less than last year, though an official confirmation is awaited. NEET 2025 also introduces changes to the exam pattern, tie-breaking criteria, city selection rules, and application documentation, making it essential for candidates to stay alert to all updates.