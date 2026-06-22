A viral video alleging a NEET UG 2026 paper leak triggered fresh panic among students just days after the high-stakes re-examination. The National Testing Agency has now firmly rejected the claims, calling the video "fake and misleading" and confirming that legal action is being initiated against those responsible for spreading it.

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What sparked the controversy

The row erupted shortly after the NEET UG 2026 re-exam was held on June 21, when a video began circulating online alleging that the question paper had been leaked. The claims spread quickly, triggering anxiety among students and parents already on edge over the outcome of the high-stakes medical entrance examination.

NTA's response

The NTA said it reviewed the video thoroughly and found no evidence to support the leak allegations. The agency clarified that the video was fabricated and designed to mislead candidates. In an official statement shared on X, the testing body reiterated that the re-examination was conducted fairly and without any disruptions.

According to the NTA, the re-exam was held under enhanced surveillance and comprehensive security arrangements to ensure transparency and fairness. Officials stressed that the spread of unverified information can create unnecessary panic among students and their families.

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A cyber crime probe is now underway

Taking a firm stance against the circulation of fake content, the agency said it is coordinating with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law enforcement agencies to trace those involved in creating and sharing the viral video. The NTA has urged candidates to rely only on official announcements and avoid trusting unverified social media posts.

What happens next

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted on June 21 for affected candidates. The provisional answer key is expected to be released around June 28 on the official NEET portal, after which students will be allowed to raise objections within the stipulated timeframe.

With concerns over the re-test gaining traction online, the NTA has sought to reassure candidates that the examination process remained secure and transparent throughout. As authorities investigate the source of the fake leak claims, students have been advised to follow only official updates and steer clear of unverified information circulating on social media.