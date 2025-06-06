NEET PG 2025 new date announced: Exam rescheduled to August 3 after SC order

The Supreme Court on June 6 cleared the path for the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to hold the NEET-PG 2025 on August 3. The decision came after the exam body sought a rescheduling due to logistical demands, following the Court’s earlier directive mandating the test be conducted in a single shift.

Advertisement

A bench of Justice PK Mishra and Justice AG Masih stated, “We are satisfied that the prayer for extension of time to reschedule the exam to August 3, 2025, is bona fide.”

NBE had moved the Supreme Court requesting to hold NEET-PG 2025 on August 3, citing that this was the earliest date available as per its tech partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Originally, the postgraduate entrance exam was scheduled for June 15.

The postponement follows a Supreme Court directive asking NBE to ensure transparency by conducting the exam in a single shift. The two-shift format planned earlier drew criticism from candidates, who pointed out that NEET UG, despite its significantly larger candidate pool, is conducted in a single shift.

Advertisement

In response, NBE postponed the exam to arrange additional centers and infrastructure needed for a single-shift setup. The exam will now be held on August 3 in a computer-based format and conducted in one shift.

The board will soon announce revised dates for city intimation slips and admit cards on its official website, [nbe.edu.in](https://nbe.edu.in). The previous admit cards will no longer be valid; candidates will need to download new ones.

How to download NEET PG 2025 admit card

1. Visit [nbe.edu.in](https://nbe.edu.in)

2. Click on “NEET PG”

3. Login through the applicant section using registration ID and password

4. Select “Download admit card”

5. Verify the details carefully

6. Download and save the document

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for NEET PG 2025, candidates must meet the minimum cut-off percentile: 50th percentile for the general category and 40th percentile for SC/ST candidates.