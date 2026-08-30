NEET-PG 2026 disrupted by power failure in Jaipur, affected candidates to reappear on Sep 5

The examination was conducted for 2,73,096 registered candidates on Sunday, with 2,65,980 candidates appearing at 1,111 centres across the country. The exam was completed for around 2,63,535 candidates.

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However, candidates at iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres, test centre numbers 41682 and 41683, could not complete the examination because of internal power failure issues at the centre. \

NBEMS attributed the issue to TCS Ltd, the exam-conducting agency.

Jaipur, Rajasthan: The NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone Sitapura has been rescheduled due to power outage concerns at the centre. The examination for all candidates allotted to this centre will now be conducted on September 5, 2026: National Board of Examinations in… https://t.co/HhbaEk8IdA pic.twitter.com/l7w092F4OB — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2026

Re-Exam On September 5

The re-examination for candidates who could not complete the test will be held on September 5 at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan, NBEMS said.

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Further details about the venue will be shared separately. Revised admit cards will also be issued to the affected candidates. "NEET-PG 2026 examination at iON Digital Zone Sitapura has been rescheduled due to power outage concerns at the centre," NBEMS said.

The board expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to candidates.

Candidates at the Sitapura centre protested, alleging repeated disruptions during the examination.

Vishnu Sharma, a candidate at the centre, said the system began shutting down even before the examination could properly start.

"I have come here to take the exam. Right from the start, even before the exam could properly begin, the system kept shutting down. It would run for two minutes and then crash. This has happened at least 20 times," Sharma said.

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He said candidates initially continued cooperating in the hope that the system would stabilise. "We kept trying to cooperate, thinking, ‘Okay, maybe it will work now,’ but it just keeps shutting down repeatedly," he said.

Sharma said candidates were discussing the disruption among themselves as they waited for the system to work. "It feels like a seventh- or eighth-grade exam where students are chatting with each other," he said.

He questioned whether adequate facilities had been provided for an examination of this scale. "When they charge us so much money, can’t they provide proper facilities for an exam of this magnitude, one of the biggest in the country?" he said.