NEET UG 2026 final answer key released: Here's how to check your score

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET (UG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now download the final answer key from the official NEET portal.

The final answer key has been prepared after the NTA reviewed the objections submitted by candidates against the provisional answer key. It will be used to prepare the NEET (UG) 2026 results. The agency has also clarified that no further objections or challenges will be accepted.

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How to check the NEET UG 2026 final answer key

Candidates can follow these steps to download the final answer key:

Visit the official NEET website.

Click on the 'NEET (UG) 2026 Final Answer Key' link on the homepage.

The final answer key PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Match your answers with your question paper code, wherever applicable.

The final answer key has been released after considering all valid objections raised against the provisional answer key. The NEET (UG) 2026 result will be prepared on the basis of this final answer key.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NEET portal for updates on the result announcement and the admission process. They should download the answer key only from the official website to ensure they are accessing the latest and authentic version.