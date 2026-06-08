No phones, no internet, no way out: NEET re-exam paper setters locked down until June 21

The question paper setters for India's most scrutinised entrance examination are currently locked inside a secured facility with no phones, no internet, and no contact with the outside world. They will stay there until June 21.

With the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination less than two weeks away, authorities have put in place what officials describe as the most stringent security framework ever deployed for a national entrance test. The measures come after paper leak allegations forced the cancellation of the original May exam, affecting more than 22 lakh candidates.

Advertisement

Lockdown at the source

According to a Times of India report, every expert involved in setting, moderating, and translating the re-exam question paper has been moved to an undisclosed location and placed under round-the-clock supervision. Mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches, and all other communication devices have been barred. Internet access has been cut, movement in and out of the facility is being monitored and documented, and only authorised personnel are permitted on the premises.

The lockdown will remain in force until the examination concludes.

A multi-layered security net

Officials say the isolation of paper setters is only the first layer of a larger framework designed to secure the examination from end to end. Every stage, from question paper creation, translation, moderation, printing, packaging, storage, transportation, and distribution, is being subjected to enhanced scrutiny.

Advertisement

The process has been compartmentalised so that no single individual or group has visibility into the entire chain, reducing the possibility of leaks or unauthorised disclosures.

Transportation of question papers has emerged as a critical focus area. Government agencies have explored the use of Indian Air Force aircraft and other high-security logistics arrangements for moving sensitive examination material across the country. The education ministry and the National Testing Agency have reviewed vulnerabilities from the earlier examination cycle and introduced safeguards at multiple levels.

Fake leak claims are already circulating

Even before the re-examination has taken place, misinformation is spreading. In recent days, social media posts, Telegram channels, and messaging groups have claimed that the NEET-UG re-exam paper has already been leaked and is available for purchase. The NTA has categorically rejected these claims, calling them "false", "baseless" and "fraudulent".

Advertisement

The agency has warned students and parents against falling for such rumours and said individuals involved in spreading misinformation or attempting to defraud candidates will face strict legal action. Authorities said they are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance of social media platforms, messaging applications, and online forums to identify fake papers, misinformation campaigns, and suspicious activity.

More than an examination

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode on June 21 from 2 pm to 5:15 pm across 551 cities. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has directed officials to ensure that every vulnerability identified during the previous cycle is comprehensively addressed.