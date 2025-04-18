NTA removes JEE Main Session 2 2025 final answer key hours after release, delaying result declaration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday removed the final answer key for the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 1 exam just hours after publishing it on the official website. According to the official bulletin, both the results and the final answer key were expected to be released on April 17. However, the sudden takedown has triggered confusion among aspirants awaiting their scores.

In the now-removed final key, NTA had dropped two questions—one from the April 3 first shift and another from the April 2 first shift.

The provisional answer key was released on April 11, and candidates had time until April 13 to raise objections. The exam saw participation from over 10 lakh students across India.

On April 16, NTA addressed complaints related to the provisional key and response sheets, especially concerning the April 9 paper. Students reported missing responses and mis-marked answers. Several coaching institutes also flagged at least nine disputed questions spanning Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The merit list for JEE Main will be based on the best of the total NTA scores from Sessions 1 and 2 for candidates who appeared in both. Only the top 2.5 lakh scorers will qualify to appear for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.

However, once the results are out, this is how students can check them:

How to check the result:

Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the “JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Result” link

Enter your application number and password or date of birth

View, download, and save your scorecard

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and avoid relying on unofficial sources for updates.

The best NTA score from either of the two sessions will be considered for preparing the final merit list. The top 2.5 lakh qualifiers will become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2025, which will be conducted by IIT Kanpur.