Physiotherapist mom scores NEET seat at 49: Daughter inspired her comeback after decades

Clearing NEET is never easy, but doing it alongside your own child, three decades after giving up on the dream, is something else. In Tamil Nadu, 49-year-old Amuthavalli Manivannan, a physiotherapist by profession, and her daughter Samyuktha have both cracked NEET UG 2024, rewriting the idea of who belongs in a medical classroom.

Amuthavalli had once aspired to study MBBS but was unable to pursue it. That dream lay dormant until her daughter began preparing for NEET. “My ambition was rekindled after I saw my daughter prepare for NEET. She was my greatest inspiration,” she said.

Samyuktha, a CBSE student, enrolled in NEET coaching and studied diligently. Her preparation became a shared mission, with her books doubling as her mother’s learning material. Samyuktha scored 450 marks and is targeting a seat under the general or SC quota, preferably outside Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, Amuthavalli scored 147 marks and has secured admission to the government medical college in Virudhunagar under the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category. She attended counselling on July 30 for special categories, including children of ex-servicemen, PwD, and government school students.

“I found the syllabus very different from my time. But with her help, I studied,” she said.

While Samyuktha is looking to attend a different college and carve out her own path, she remains the reason her mother’s old goal is finally being realised. “My husband was very supportive. He encouraged both of us to study,” Amuthavalli added.

This mother-daughter NEET story stands out—not just for the results, but for proving that age is no barrier when determination meets support at home.