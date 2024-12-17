SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: Registration for 13,735 openings begins today; Check eligibility criteria, other details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially opened online registration for its Clerk Recruitment 2024, inviting candidates to apply for the position of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) within the clerical cadre. Interested applicants can access the registration portal through the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 13,735 vacancies across the organisation. The registration period commenced on December 17, 2024, and will remain open until January 7, 2025.

Eligibility criteria

To qualify for the Junior Associate role, candidates must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized university or an equivalent qualification acknowledged by the Central Government. Those holding an Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) must ensure that their degree was completed on or before December 31, 2024.

Age requirements

Applicants must be between 20 and 28 years old as of April 1, 2024. This means candidates should have been born between April 2, 1996, and April 1, 2004, inclusive.

Application process

Candidates can follow these steps to apply for the SBI Clerk 2024 Recruitment:

1. Visit the SBI official career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

2. Locate the “Latest Announcements” or “Recruitment of Junior Associates (Clerk)” notification.

3. Click on 'Apply Online.'

4. New users should select 'New Registration' and provide basic information such as name, phone number, and email ID.

5. Complete the application form.

6. Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee via Debit/Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

7. Review all details before clicking 'Final Submit.'

8. Download and print the confirmation page for future reference.

Important dates

- Last date to apply: January 7, 2025

- Preliminary Exam: Tentatively scheduled for February 2025

- Main Exam: Tentatively scheduled for March/April 2025

Selection process

The selection will involve an online Preliminary Examination and Main Examination, as well as a test of the specified opted local language. The Preliminary Examination will consist of objective-type questions totalling 100 marks, with a duration of one hour.

Pay scale

The pay scale for the clerical cadre ranges from Rs 24,050 to Rs 61,480, with a starting basic pay of Rs 26,730, which includes Rs 24,050 plus two advance increments applicable to graduates.

Candidates can visit the official SBI website for further details.

