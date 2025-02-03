SSC GD admit card 2025 released: Check how to download hall tickets and other details for Feb 5 exam

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially released the admit cards for the recruitment exams of Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, SSF, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Candidates can download their admit cards by visiting the official SSC website at [ssc.gov.in](http://ssc.gov.in) and entering their registration number and password.

Related Articles

In a previous announcement, the commission stated that the admit cards would be available on the official website four days before each exam. Additionally, details regarding the exam city for the Constable (GD) exam will be provided ten days prior to the scheduled dates.

Recruitment Drive Overview

The SSC aims to fill approximately 39,481 vacancies across various forces, including the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), along with positions for Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Exam Schedule and Format

The SSC Constable GD Exam is set to take place in a computer-based test (CBT) format on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. Candidates should note that for each incorrect answer, 0.25 points will be deducted.

The exam will consist of four sections, each containing 20 objective-type questions worth two marks each. The sections include:

- Part A: General Intelligence and Reasoning

- Part B: General Knowledge and Awareness

- Part C: Elementary Mathematics

- Part D: English/Hindi

The examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 other regional languages.

How to Download the Admit Card

Candidates can follow these steps to download their SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025:

1. Visit the official SSC website at [ssc.gov.in](http://ssc.gov.in).

2. Click on the "Admit Card" tab on the homepage.

3. You will be redirected to a new page.

4. Enter your login credentials, including your registration number and password.

5. Click the login button to view your admit card.

6. Save the admit card and print a hard copy for future reference.

Salary and Benefits

Successful candidates will receive a salary based on the new pay scale established by the 8th Pay Commission, which ranges from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 in pay level 3. In addition to the base salary, selected candidates will also be eligible for various bonuses, allowances, and opportunities for promotion. The estimated in-hand salary for SSC GD employees is approximately Rs 37,325 per month.

