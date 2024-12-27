Top 10 banking sector exams with promising career paths for 2025: Check full list here

As the academic year of 2025 approaches, many students and job seekers are setting their sights on the banking sector, which is recognised for its stability and career growth potential. The appeal of competitive salaries, attractive perks, and job security make this industry a popular choice among fresh graduates and experienced professionals alike.

To secure a position in this thriving field, candidates must navigate a series of exams conducted by various banks and testing agencies annually. Here’s a look at some of the top banking exams that aspiring professionals should consider:

IBPS PO

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) administers the IBPS PO exam each year to recruit probationary officers for numerous public sector banks across India. The selection process includes a written examination followed by an interview, with questions covering reasoning, quantitative aptitude, the English language, and general awareness.

IBPS Clerk

The IBPS Clerk exam is aimed at recruiting clerical staff for public sector banks. Candidates undergo a two-tier selection process consisting of preliminary and main examinations that test numerical abilities, reasoning skills, general awareness, and computer knowledge.

IBPS RRB Officer and Assistant

The IBPS RRB Office Assistant exam is also crucial for those looking to work in Regional Rural Banks across India. This competitive exam assesses candidates’ skills in various clerical capacities.

IBPS SO

The IBPS SO exam is conducted to fill specialist positions such as agricultural field officer, marketing officer, and IT officer. The selection involves preliminary and main exams, culminating in an interview round.

RBI Grade B Officer

Administered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Grade B Officer exam is one of the most sought-after opportunities in the banking sector due to its excellent pay and career progression prospects. This exam also follows a rigorous selection process.

RBI Assistant

The RBI Assistant exam recruits clerical staff for the Reserve Bank of India. Candidates must demonstrate proficiency in reasoning, quantitative ability, general awareness, English language, and computer skills.

SBI PO

The State Bank of India (SBI) conducts the SBI PO examination annually to select candidates for the position of Probationary Officer. Successful candidates enjoy a high salary package and promising career development opportunities.

SBI SO

The SBI SO exam focuses on recruiting Specialist Officers across various departments, and its format varies depending on the specific role, often involving specialized knowledge tests.

SBI Clerk

To fill clerical positions across its branches, SBI administers the SBI Clerk exam, which evaluates candidates on reasoning skills, quantitative aptitude, general English, and financial awareness.

NABARD Grade A and B Officer

Finally, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) holds exams for Grade A and B officer positions to recruit assistant managers and managers. The exam covers a broad range of topics, including quantitative aptitude, reasoning, English, and agricultural and rural development issues.