UGC NET December 2024 dates changed: Check the updated dates by NTA here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the schedule for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session. The exams, originally set to be held from January 1 to January 19, 2025, will now take place between January 3 and January 16, 2025. Candidates can access the detailed subject-wise schedule on the NTA’s official website.

In its recent notification, the NTA confirmed, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct UGC-NET December 2024 for (i) ‘award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor,’ (ii) ‘appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD,’ and (iii) ‘admission to Ph.D. only’ for 85 subjects in CBT mode from January 3, 2025, to January 16, 2025.”

This year, the exam will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, across two daily shifts: the first shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. Candidates are advised that the exam city intimation slip will be available a week prior to the examinations, enabling them to make necessary travel arrangements in advance of the release of admit cards.

Candidates are encouraged to stay updated by regularly checking the NTA website or relevant announcements for further details related to the upcoming examinations.

UGC NET 2024 Syllabus

The UGC NET 2024, organized by the National Testing Agency, evaluates candidates for eligibility as "Assistant Professors" and for the "Junior Research Fellowship" (JRF) across 83 subjects. The exam consists of two papers featuring multiple-choice questions to be completed in a single three-hour session. Candidates will tackle a total of 150 questions for a maximum of 300 marks, with each correct answer earning 2 marks and no negative marking. A solid grasp of the updated UGC NET 2024 syllabus is crucial for effective preparation.

UGC NET 2024 Admit Card

The UGC NET 2024 Admit Card will be available soon from the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, candidates can download their admit cards from the official UGC NET website. The admit card will include key information such as the exam date, time, and venue. It’s important for candidates to regularly check the website for updates and ensure they have their admit card prior to the exam.

UGC NET 2024 Answer Key

The UGC NET 2024 Answer Key will be published by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after the exam concludes. Candidates can view and download the answer key from the official UGC NET website. This key allows candidates to check their answers and estimate their scores. If any discrepancies are found, candidates can raise objections within the designated timeframe.