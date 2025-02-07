University of Delhi to host placement and internship drive from February 10 to 21

The University of Delhi is set to commence its annual placement and internship drive from February 10 to 21, 2025. This initiative, organized by the Central Placement Cell (CPC) under the guidance of the Dean of Student's Welfare, aims to support students in securing job opportunities and internships aligned with their academic backgrounds and career aspirations.

The recruitment process will be open to students enrolled in regular undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. Notably, participation in the event will be completely free of charge, ensuring all eligible candidates can apply without financial barriers.

The drive will take place at the Conference Centre, specifically in Room Numbers 4 and 5, located opposite the Botany Department at Gate Number 4 of the university. Interested students can register by scanning the QR code included in the university's official announcement.

Steps to Apply:

1. Visit the official DU placement 2025 website.

2. Click on the DU Placement 2025 drive link available on the homepage.

3. Fill out the application form on the new page that opens.

4. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

5. Retain a hard copy for future reference.

The CPC emphasizes the importance of this drive for connecting students with industry recruiters and stakeholders. Participants are encouraged to stay updated through the university’s official channels for any further information regarding the event.

For direct access to the application link and more updates, students are advised to check the university’s official website regularly.

