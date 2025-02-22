UP Board 2025: February 24 exam in Prayagraj postponed due to Mahakumbh, new date to be announced soon

The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the UP Board exam scheduled for February 24 in Prayagraj due to the ongoing Mahakumbh, which has drawn a massive crowd of 59 crore visitors so far. The decision was taken to prevent overcrowding and ensure the smooth conduct of both the pilgrimage and the examination.

State government’s statement on the postponement

Gulab Devi, Minister of Secondary Education, stated, "57 crore people have already taken a holy dip in the Mahakumbh. To avoid any inconvenience to the event or the examinations, we have rescheduled the February 24 exam in Prayagraj."

She also emphasized the government’s strict measures against exam malpractice, warning, "Officials failing in their duty will face up to 7 years in jail and monetary fines. Those trying to intimidate examination authorities could face up to 10 years in jail and a ₹10 lakh fine."

UP Board 2025: Key exam details

More than 54 lakh students have registered for the Class 10 and 12 UP Board exams, set to begin from February 24.

The exam in Prayagraj is postponed, but no new date has been announced yet.

The exams will run until March 12, 2025, with two shifts: Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Afternoon: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM

A total of 8,140 examination centres have been set up across the state.

A state-level control room with 54 computers has been established to monitor the exams in real time.

Students appearing for the exams in Prayagraj are advised to stay updated on the new schedule, which will be announced soon by the UP Board.