UPSC 2025 topper scored just 52.88%: Only 4 marks separate Rank 1 and Rank 2

The mark sheets of candidates from the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 show that scoring slightly above half of the total marks was enough to claim the top rank this year. Anuj Agnihotri, who secured Rank 1, scored 1071 marks out of 2025, which works out to roughly 52.88 per cent.

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The exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, remains one of India’s toughest competitive tests. The total score is calculated from 1750 marks in the written mains examination and 275 marks in the personality test, making a combined total of 2025.

Balanced scores helped the topper stay ahead

Agnihotri’s performance reflected consistency across both stages that determine the final merit list. He scored 867 marks in the written mains and 204 marks in the personality test.

Such balanced scoring often proves decisive in the final ranking, especially in a highly competitive examination where even small variations can shift positions.

Second and third rank close behind

The competition for the top ranks was extremely tight. Rajeshwari Suve M secured Rank 2 with 1067 marks, trailing the topper by just four marks. Her score included 865 marks in the mains and 202 in the interview.

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Meanwhile, Akansh Dhull finished third with 1057 marks, scoring 864 in the written examination and 193 in the personality test.

Interview scores play a crucial role

The mark sheet also highlights how strongly the personality test can influence the final outcome. Ishan Bhatnagar, who secured Rank 5, scored 823 marks in the mains but made a significant jump with 215 marks in the interview, one of the highest among the top candidates.

His combined score stood at 1038 marks, showing how interview performance can substantially affect final standings.

Minimal gap among the top five candidates

Another striking feature of this year’s result is the extremely small margin between the leading candidates. The difference between Rank 1 and Rank 5 was only 33 marks, underlining how every single mark can impact the final ranking.

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In a competition as intense as the UPSC civil services exam, even a slight improvement in either the written exam or the interview can change the overall outcome.

Prelims only a screening stage

The preliminary examination in the UPSC process serves only as a qualifying stage and does not contribute to the final score. The merit list is prepared solely on the basis of marks obtained in the mains examination and the personality test.

This year’s marks once again highlight the razor-thin margins that separate the country’s top aspirants, where scoring just above 50 per cent of the total marks can still secure a place among the highest ranks.

